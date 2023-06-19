Rappler Recap: Senate colleagues pay tribute to Pong Biazon

Watch Rappler's Bonz Magsambol as he gives a recap of the necrological service

MANILA, Philippines – The remains of the late former senator Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon were back in the Senate of the Philippines on Monday, June 19, for a necrological service.

Among those who delivered eulogies were his batchmates in the Senate, such as former senate presidents Tito Sotto and Franklin Drilon, as well as former senators Gringo Honasan and Joey Lina.

In his eulogy, Honasan recalled how Biazon became a “fellow legislator’s nightmare” because of how he performed his duties and how he showed off his intellect during committee hearings and sessions.

“We realized that 24/7 is not enough for [Biazon] to explain and share what was in his heart and mind as a soldier who perpetually dreams of peace, unity, and the prosperity that we deserve,” he said.

For Drilon, Biazon’s patriotism and love for the country will never fade and will be remembered and emulated by generations to come.

Watch Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol as he gives a recap of the necrological service. – Rappler.com