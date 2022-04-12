LIVE: Medical examiner Raquel Fortun, Fr. Flavie Villanueva on Duterte drug war

LIVE

Forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun and activist priest Flavie Villanueva hold a briefing on Duterte’s drug war. Watch it live on Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines – After months of probing the drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte, forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun and activist priest Flavie Villanueva hold a briefing on their findings on Tuesday, April 12.

Since 2021, Villanueva has been helping drug war families whose slain relatives were in danger of being evicted from cemeteries. (READ: BURIED JUSTICE | How investigations die in Duterte’s drug war)

The priest exhumed the remains and then prepared them for cremation. But before cremation, Fortun redid autopsies – her findings contradicting police reports and declared causes of death on death certificates.

Fortun and Villanueva are set to share their findings during the briefing. The program also includes presentations by photojournalist Raffy Lerma, who shot the iconic “Pieta” photo in the drug war, as well as the sharing of testimonies by drug war widows and orphans.

Watch the program and the briefing live on Rappler.