Philippines
Philippines
SONA 2023

Rappler Recap: Marcos-allied House commits to pass administration’s pet bills in 2023

Dwight de Leon
Rappler Recap: Marcos-allied House commits to pass administration’s pet bills in 2023
'We face the remaining bills in the LEDAC priority list with enthusiasm and optimism,' says Speaker Martin Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives entered its second year under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fully committed to grant the government’s wish list of priority measures.

In his speech ahead of Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 24, Speaker Martin Romualdez said his chamber will “remain steadfast” in approving the government’s pet bills.

The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) listed 20 measures, eight of them already passed by the House and are in advanced stages in the Senate.

These 20 are bills on:

  1. Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps 
  2. New framework on public-private partnership agreement
  3. Creation of National Disease Prevention Management Authority
  4. Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law
  5. Ease of paying taxes
  6. Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers
  7. New Philippine Passport Act
  8. National Employment Action Plan
  9. Creation of a Health Emergency Auxiliary Reinforcement Team (Heart) Act, formerly medical reserve corps
  10. Creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines
  11. Salt Industry Development Act
  12. Property valuation reform
  13. Bill on government’s transition to e-governance
  14. National Government Rightsizing Program
  15. Fiscal framework for the pension system of military and uniformed personnel
  16. Automatic income classification of local government units
  17. Waste-to-Energy Act
  18. Amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act
  19. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-endorsed Bank Deposit Secrecy
  20. Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act

“We face the remaining bills in the LEDAC priority list with enthusiasm and optimism, steadfast in our determination to transform these initiatives into concrete laws for the benefit of our fellow Filipinos,” Romualdez said.

Watch the Rappler Recap here.

Rappler Recap: Marcos-allied House commits to pass administration’s pet bills in 2023

Other House agenda in the morning were standard operating procedures ahead of the SONA, including the act of notifying the President about a joint session between the House and the Senate in the afternoon. – Rappler.com

Avatar photo

author

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.
More from Dwight de Leon

House of Representatives

Marcos Jr. administration

Martin Romualdez