Rappler Recap: Marcos-allied House commits to pass administration’s pet bills in 2023

'We face the remaining bills in the LEDAC priority list with enthusiasm and optimism,' says Speaker Martin Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives entered its second year under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fully committed to grant the government’s wish list of priority measures.

In his speech ahead of Marcos’ second State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 24, Speaker Martin Romualdez said his chamber will “remain steadfast” in approving the government’s pet bills.

The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) listed 20 measures, eight of them already passed by the House and are in advanced stages in the Senate.

These 20 are bills on:

Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps New framework on public-private partnership agreement Creation of National Disease Prevention Management Authority Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law Ease of paying taxes Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers New Philippine Passport Act National Employment Action Plan Creation of a Health Emergency Auxiliary Reinforcement Team (Heart) Act, formerly medical reserve corps Creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines Salt Industry Development Act Property valuation reform Bill on government’s transition to e-governance National Government Rightsizing Program Fiscal framework for the pension system of military and uniformed personnel Automatic income classification of local government units Waste-to-Energy Act Amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-endorsed Bank Deposit Secrecy Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act

“We face the remaining bills in the LEDAC priority list with enthusiasm and optimism, steadfast in our determination to transform these initiatives into concrete laws for the benefit of our fellow Filipinos,” Romualdez said.

Other House agenda in the morning were standard operating procedures ahead of the SONA, including the act of notifying the President about a joint session between the House and the Senate in the afternoon. – Rappler.com