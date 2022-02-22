LIVESTREAM: Remembering the 1986 People Power Revolution

On Tuesday, February 22, Ateneo de Manila University holds an online forum to give the youth more insights into the People Power revolt at EDSA

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty six years ago, the EDSA People Power Revolution toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos. This year’s commemoration is taking a different turn as his son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is seeking the presidency to reclaim their power.

On Tuesday, February 22, Ateneo de Manila University holds an online forum – EDSA on My Mind: Remembering the 1986 People Power Revolution – to give insights to younger generations about the uprising. The forum features the following speakers:

Pablo Virgilio "Ambo" David, bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan and president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines

Solita "Winnie" Monsod, renowned economist and columnist of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and former director-general of the National Economic and Development Authority

Ed Lingao, veteran journalist of TV5

, veteran journalist of TV5 Retired Lieutenant General Emmanuel Bautista, 44th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

Former Commission on Higher Education chairperson Dr. Patricia Licuanan moderates the forum.

Watch the People Power forum here. – Rappler.com