LIVESTREAM: Robredo launches ‘Tayo Ang Liwanag’ book on 2022 campaign

LIVE

Watch the launch of former vice president Leni Robredo's new book, 'Tayo Ang Liwanag,' on the first anniversary of the May 9, 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Leni Robredo launches on Tuesday, May 9, a coffee table book on her volunteer-driven campaign for the presidency.

The 390-page book, Tayo Ang Liwanag: Journeying Through People’s Campaign, is being launched on the first anniversary of the May 9, 2022 elections where Robredo lost to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“This is about the process, and I am excited about it because this chronicles our history together. We called it the people’s campaign because you were every part of it,” Robredo said in a Facebook live in April.

The book launch is set at the Museo ng Pag-asa in Quezon City, the headquarters of Robredo’s Angat Buhay NGO and the repository of the gifts she received during her presidential campaign.

Watch the event here at 3 pm (Manila time) on Tuesday. – Rappler.com