WATCH: Duterte lays out education challenges, vows learning reforms

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Monday, January 30, vowed to implement learning reforms as she laid out the challenges that are pounding the Philippine basic education sector.

In presenting her Basic Education Report, Duterte said that under her watch, the Department of Education (DepEd) would make the K to 12 curriculum “relevant to produce competent, job-ready, active, and responsible citizens.” (READ: Sara Duterte: Important lessons missing in K to 12 curriculum)

Duterte said that the DepEd would focus on strengthening literacy and numeracy programs, revitalizing the Reading, Science and Technology, and Math programs by utilizing the gains of previous programs. She noted that the curriculum would be benchmarked with local and international best practices, done in consultation with experts, and would based on research or evidence.

The Vice President also put a spotlight on the welfare of teachers in her report. (READ: In education report, Sara Duterte puts a spotlight on teachers’ welfare)

Reporter: Bonz Magsambol

Production specialist: Errol Almario

– Rappler.com