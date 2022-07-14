LIVESTREAM: VP Sara Duterte holds first media briefing as education secretary

LIVE

Bookmark and refresh this page to listen to the media briefing by Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday, July 14

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte, acting as education secretary, held her first media briefing on Thursday, July 14, outside San Beda College.

Duterte discussed Department of Education (DepEd) Order 34, s. 2022, released on Tuesday, July 12, which directs all public and private schools in the country to transition to five days of face-to-face classes beginning November 2.

Bookmark and refresh this page to listen to the briefing once the recording is available. – Rappler.com