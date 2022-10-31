WATCH: Paeng victims in Cavite appeal to Marcos for help

LIVE

Paeng victims appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for financial help so they could start anew. Rappler's Bonz Magsambol reports.

MANILA, Philippines – Two days after the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), Caviteños were asking for help from the Marcos government so they could restart their lives.

As of Monday, October 31, Brgy. Poblacion and Brgy. Wakas II in Kawit, Cavite were still submerged in ankle-deep and knee-deep flood due to Paeng.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 30, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said a total of 18,000 families were evacuated and relief goods worth at least P50 million were distributed.

“Pinansiyal (na tulong) para makapagsimula sanang muli. Nakakadismaya itong pangyayaring ito. Biglaan po ito. Sa daming nagdaan na bagyo ngayon lang ito nangyari,” said Cavite resident Romeo Dejito.

(We are asking for financial help so we could start again. What happened is really disappointing. This is so sudden. Many typhoons have passed, but the extent of Paeng is different.)

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol files this report. – Rappler.com