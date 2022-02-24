LIVESTREAM: ‘The New People Power’

Bookmark this page to watch the forum on Friday, February 25, at 9 am (Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines – On the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, Church group Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan holds a forum to provide context about the peaceful uprising against Ferdinand Marcos that ended on February 25, 1986.

The forum, titled “The New People Power,” is scheduled on Friday, from 9 to 11 am. Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan is a group established during the EDSA revolution “as a network of the religious, individuals, and groups that aimed at safeguarding ballots and ensuring clean and credible elections.”

The online event also aims to explain the differing narratives about the EDSA revolution.

It features academics like Jojo Abinales of the University of Hawaii-Manoa and Ken Abante, a research faculty from the Ateneo de Manila University. Migs Rivera, the director of the Ateneo Martial Law Museum, also joins the forum.

– Rappler.com