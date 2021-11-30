WATCH: Start of 3-day national COVID-19 vaccine drive in Quezon City site

It's a low turnout at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as only around 1,800 showed up at the vaccination site. Rappler's Bonz Magsambol files this report.

The Philippine government on Monday, November 29, started its three-day nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, hoping that this would push the country closer to its vaccination targets by yearend.

But it was a low turnout at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as only around 1,800 showed up at the vaccination site. Officials aimed to inoculate 10,000 individuals on the first day.

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol visited the vaccination site at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Watch his report. – Rappler.com