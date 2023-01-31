Philippines
2023 barangay and SK elections

WATCH: Stories on the last day of voter registration in the Philippines

What motivates people to register for the elections? Some voter applicants from various walks of life offer different reasons united by familiar themes: it's practical, and it's a gut issue.

MANILA, Philippines – The latest – and perhaps last – round of voter registration for the long-delayed 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections came to a close on Tuesday, January 31.

As usual, voter registration sites saw an influx of applicants trying to beat the deadline.

Rappler’s resident elections reporter Dwight de Leon visited a satellite registration site located inside a mall in Manila and talked to the registrants on what motivated them to make time for a process that would allow them to exercise their right to suffrage.

What Rappler heard from them were mostly practical reasons: a teacher needed to transfer her record to be eligible to serve in polling precincts in October; two senior citizens wanted to cast their ballots in Manila because traveling to their home province just to vote would be costly; a single mother said her barangay’s priority during government aid distribution were registered voters. – Rappler.com

