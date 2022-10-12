LIVESTREAM: ‘The Marcos Era’ book launch and forum

Watch the forum and launch of 'The Marcos Era: A Reader,' an anthology about the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at 5 pm on October 12

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University Press on Wednesday, October 12, is set to launch The Marcos Era: A Reader, an anthology about the different facets of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ policies, programs, and personalities.

The book will be an “intergenerational and interdisciplinary conversation” featuring works of historians, journalists, political scientists, social scientists, and lawyers, among others.

Legal historian Leia Castañeda Anastacio, co-editor of the anthology, called the book “timely and urgent,” considering the Marcos family’s return to Malacañang. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the dictator’s son, won in a landslide in the May 2022 elections.

“But perhaps any attempt to make sense of their comeback must start with the rise and fall of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.,” said Anastacio.

The making of the book began even before Marcos Jr.’s victory. University of Hawaii-Manoa professor Patricio “Jojo” Abinales, also an editor of the book, said they received essay drafts during the election period.

Abinales said that election results sealing Marcos Jr.’s victory ensures that conversations about his father’s regime will continue.

The book launch will also include a forum featuring several authors who contributed to the book. Apart from editors Anastacio and Abinales, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, Ateneo history professor Michael Pante, and economist JC Punongbayan will join the discussion.

Ateneo development studies program director Jayeel Cornelio, also a chapter author, will host and moderate the program.

Abinales, Punongbayan, and Cornelio are Rappler columnists.

Watch the livestream of the book launch and forum on Rappler at 5 pm on October 12. – Rappler.com