SONA 2023

Rappler Recap: Gov’t agencies meet to streamline plans for Marcos’ 2nd SONA

Dwight de Leon
More guests are expected to witness President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address in person as the House moves to further relax health protocols

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives, Senate, Office of the President, and Department of Foreign Affairs held their first inter-agency coordination meeting on Tuesday, July 4, to discuss preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24.

The meeting was a closed-door session, but House Secretary General Reginald Velasco disclosed the following details in a subsequent interview:

  • Health protocols will be further relaxed this year, as authorities seek to remove the antigen testing requirement for vaccinated individuals.
  • Because of the less stringent COVID-19 rules, more guests are slated to attend this year’s SONA. Marcos is expected to speak before a full house. The Batasang Pambansa plenary has a seating capacity of 1,700 to 2,000 people.
  • Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano is still the director of the SONA.

A press release by the House noted that the meeting “elaborated on SONA preparations, possible scenarios, room assignments, holding areas, emergency preparedness, as well as medical and security updates.”

Watch our Rappler Recap for the complete details. – Rappler.com

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.
