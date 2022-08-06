IN VIDEOS: US State Secretary Blinken’s visit to Philippines 

TOP DIPLOMAT. Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concludes his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an official visit to the Philippines on Saturday, August 6, making him the second top diplomat to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Blinken’s visit to Manila is the first for a US state secretary since 2019, and comes weeks after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to the Philippines for a similar visit. While in town, he is expected to reiterate Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and raise human rights and press freedom, among other issues, with Marcos.

Discussions between Blinken and top officials of the Marcos government, including Foreign Secretary Enrqiue Manalo, are expected to include cooperation on trade, climate change, clean energy, and post-pandemic recovery.

Watch videos of Blinken’s visit here:

President Marcos welcomes US State Secretary Blinken to the Philippines

DFA holds press conference with US State Secretary Blinken

