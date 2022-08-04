LIVESTREAM: Wake and state funeral of former president Fidel V. Ramos

Bookmark this page for live videos of former Philippine president Fidel V. Ramos' wake and state funeral

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Fidel Valdez Ramos, the Philippines’ 12th chief executive, died on Sunday, July 31, at the age of 94.

Ramos’ wake begins at Heritage Park in Taguig on Thursday, August 4, and ends with his state funeral and inurnment at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, August 9.

Rappler's live videos of Ramos' wake and state funeral.