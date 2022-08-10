LIVESTREAM: Walden Bello holds press conference after arrest for cyber libel

LIVE

Bookmark this page to watch the news briefing on Wednesday, 10 am

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice presidential candidate and Laban ng Masa chairperson Walden Bello will hold a press conference on Wednesday, August 10, following his release from detention for a cyber libel complaint.

On Monday, Quezon City police arrested Bello in relation to a cyber libel complaint filed by former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas. Bello was released the following day after posting a bail.

Bello is set to hold a press briefing with his legal team and colleagues, including his lead counsel, lawyer Luke Espiritu, and former presidential candidate, labor leader Leody de Guzman.

Bookmark this page to watch the presser at 10 am. – Rappler.com