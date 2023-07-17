LIVE: What’s next for the ICC, PH gov’t on drug war killings?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to decide whether or not it will allow the continuation of the investigation into the killings committed in Davao and elsewhere in the Philippines under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The decision of the ICC appeals chamber on the Philippine government’s appeal seeking to block the drug war probe will be released on Tuesday, July 18, at 4 pm Philippine time (10 am The Hague time).

At 3 pm on Tuesday, before the court releases its decision, Rappler justice reporters Lian Buan and Jairo Bolledo will discuss the different scenarios in the upcoming ICC decision, and steps forward both parties could take, depending on the outcome.

They will be joined by human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares, counsel of drug war victims, to talk about the plight of the families left behind and what the decision could mean to them.

