WATCH: Here’s what to expect during FVR’s state funeral and burial ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Late former president Fidel V. Ramos, the Philippines’ 12th chief executive, will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, August 9.

Ramos will be accorded full military honors during his state funeral. As early as Sunday, the military has started to rehearse and prepare for the solemn event.

A day before Ramos’ burial, Philippine Army spokesperson Colonel Xerxes Trinidad gave a walkthrough inside the Libingan.

In this TikTok video, Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo gives an overview of what to expect for FVR’s state funeral. – Rappler.com