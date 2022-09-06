WATCH: What will happen to the case of Reina Mae Nasino?

Watch this short video of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo as he explains the case of Reina Mae

MANILA, Philippines – For years, activist Reina Mae Nasino and colleagues Ram Carlo Bautista, and Alma Moran, stayed behind bars for alleged possession of firearms and explosives. Unfortunately for Reina Mae, the suffering is much worse because she gave birth to her daughter Baby River while under detention.

Shortly, three-month old Baby River died in 2020. Reina Mae was only given a brief period to see her daughter for the last time.

Fast forward to 2022, the Court of Appeals voided the search warrants used against Reina Mae and her colleagues. What will now happen to their case?

Watch this short video of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo as he explains the case of Reina Mae. – Rappler.com