WATCH: Why is China’s barrier in Bajo de Masinloc so dangerous?

Filipino fisherfolk say that the China Coast Guard has done this before – blocking the entrance to the shoal when its sees a influx of Filipino fishing ships

MANILA, Philippines – With knives on hand and on board small boats, personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard cut down and hauled a Chinese floating barrier that stopped Filipino fisherfolk from entering Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

But what makes the shoal so important and why is the China Coast Guard in the wrong in blocking Filipino fishing boats?

We explain – and get our fingers blue in the process – in this video. – Rappler.com