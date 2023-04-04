No parties, loud music in Boracay on Good Friday

IDYLL. Local tourists wade along the beach of Boracay, where parties and loud music are banned on Good Friday, April 7, 2003.. KARCHER

The Aviation Security Group at the Caticlan airport estimates that 4,000 visitors bound for Boracay arrive daily, with at least 60 flights coming from Manila, Clark, and Cebu

BORACAY, Philippines – The local government of Malay town in Aklan reminded authorities of its ban on parties and loud music on Good Friday, April 7.

Malay Vice Mayor Carlos Niño Cawaling on Tuesday, April 4 ordered the Business and Licensing Unit of the local government not to provide any permits for parties, including on the famous resort island of Boracay.

He also asked police to step up patrols to ensure no loud music plays from 6 am on April 7 until 6 am on April 8.

Police Lieutenant Redym Daligdig, chief of the Aviation Security Group at the Godofredo Ramos Airport in Barangay Caticlan, the gateway to Boracay, said they are now on alert with the anticipated surge of tourists.

“We estimate that around 4,000 passengers would arrive daily using the Ramos Airport. We now have 60-65 flights daily coming from Metro Manila, Clark, and Cebu,” Daligdig said.

The Roman Catholic church in Boracay released its activities for Holy Week.

According to the Malay Tourism Office, most of the hotels here reported being fully booked from Holy Wednesday to Easter Sunday.

Based on the records of the tourism office, some 184,970 foreign and local tourists visited Boracay in March 2023.

Of the said number, 144,669 were domestic tourists; 4,538 were overseas Filipino workers; and 35, 763 were foreign tourists. – Rappler.com