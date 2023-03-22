Aklan confiscates illegal meat products from online seller

NO PERMIT TO SELL. The Bureau of Animal Industry and the Kalibo Agricultural Services Division in Aklan province conduct an inventory of seized meat products before condemning the illegally sold food products from Luzon.

Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores bans the import and export of live and slaughtered pigs and meat products to protect the province from African Swine Fever

KALIBO, Philippines – The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPVET) seized assorted meat products illegally sold by an online seller in Aklan province on Monday, March 20.

OPVET chief Dr. Maria Cyrosa Leen Mabel C. Siñel said the unnamed online seller did not have a permit to sell pork products.

Kalibo City’s Agricultural Service Division and the Philippine National Police conducted the joint entrapment operation.

On Wednesday, March 22 the different agencies and the PNP in Makato town conducted an inventory of the seized pork products before condemning the lot.

The OPVET said the confiscated chorizo, longanisa, ham, and other items came from Luzon.

Siñel said that their legal team is preparing a complaint against the suspect.

“The online seller may have violated Provincial Ordinance No. 2021-011 series of 2021. It penalizes those who ship in meat products from outside Aklan. The first offense bears a P1,500 fine penalty,” she told Rappler.

The crackdown aims to ensure that Aklan remains free of ASF.

Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores issued an executive order on March 8 banning the import and export of meat products.

The EO also prohibits the export of live and slaughtered pigs in commercial quantities. – Rappler.com