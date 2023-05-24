Aklan governor urges return of face masking amid COVID-19 resurgence

CROWDED BEACH. Despite the threat of the resurgence of COVID-19 in Aklan, Boracay is crowded with tourists daily. Photo courtesy of Ernesto Bandiola Cruz

Fifteen of the 17 municipalities in Aklan have also registered new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks

AKLAN, Philippines – Aklan Governor Joen Miraflores is studying the possible need to require residents to wear face masks in public again, amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the province.

In a hybrid meeting called by Miraflores on May 18, the Aklan Provincial Health Office reported that the province had 23 active cases and four deaths due to COVID-19. The meeting was attended by the members of the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

Fifteen of the 17 municipalities in Aklan have also registered new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, although the province “remains under Alert Level 1,” said Miraflores.

OCTA Research on May 13 flagged the province for reaching 55.9% in COVID-19 positivity rate. Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive out of the total population tested.

Of the 23 active cases, Numancia town has four; Ibajay, three; Banga, Makato, Tangalan, Altavas, and Balete, two each; Kalibo, Malay, New Washington, Batan, and Lezo, one each.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, Aklan has registered 16,458 cases of COVID-19 with 268 deaths.

On May 16, Altavas Mayor Dey Refol Sr. issued Executive Order 005-2023, urging the public to wear face masks in public places, especially in schools, the parks, and the public market.

In Malay, Municipal Health Office Dr. Athena Magdamit has also advised residents to wear face masks while in Boracay.

The Malay Tourism Office reported that tourism in Boracay remains unaffected by the COVID-19 threat, as tourists have continued to arrive daily since May 1 despite the OCTA finding of high positivity rate.

From May 1-15, 2023, Boracay has registered 99,560 foreign and local tourists – an average of 6,600 tourists daily.

Colonel Victorino E Romanillos Jr., newly designated chief of the Aklan Provincial Police Office, has assured residents and businessmen in the province that he would be focusing on sustaining the economic recovery of Aklan “by ensuring peace and order” in the province.

The Malay Tourism Office hopes to welcome two million tourists in Boracay in 2023. – Rappler.com