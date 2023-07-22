Aklan researcher warns of flood risks due to mangroves project

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONCERNS. Retired forester and author Dr. Patrick Durst discusses concerns about a Kalibo mangrove area with Dr. Yasmin Primavera-Tirol at the Bakhawan Eco-Park in Kalibo, Aklan.

During heavy rainfall, some sediments from the hinterlands are retained in the mangrove area, causing a slow discharge of floodwater

AKLAN, Philippines – A researcher from the Aklan State University-New Washington Campus has called on the group managing the Kalibo Bakhawan Eco-Park to halt one of its projects, the continuous planting of mangroves, saying that it contributes to the flooding problem in the area.

Dr. Yasmien Primavera-Tirol, assistant professor at ASU-New Washington, said on Friday, July 20, that she met with representatives of the Kalibo Save the Mangrove Association (KASAMA) to make them aware about the dangers of continuous mangrove planting at the eco-park in New Buswang, Kalibo.

Some members of KASAMA were the first people to plant there in 1990. At that time, the area was covered with mud and had no mangrove.

The local government, led by Kalibo’s mayor then, Allen Quimpo, collaborated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to conduct massive mangrove planting in the area.

Today, the Bakhawan eco-park spans a sprawling 220 hectares of mangrove.

“We conducted a study at ASU which showed that because the mangrove area is already extensive, it now contributes to flooding when heavy rain pour in Kalibo,” Tirol told Rappler.

During heavy rainfall, sediments from the hinterlands of Aklan flow through Bakhawan and eventually exit through the tributaries of Aklan River. But this process also results in the retention of some sediments within mangrove forest, causing a slow discharge of floodwater.

“We also observed some elevation of lands in the Bakhawan forest, which makes the town of Kalibo prone to flooding due to its low elevation,” she added.

Elizabeth Ramos, who represented KASAMA during the meeting, said she will bring Tirol’s warning and recommendations to the attention of her group.

“As an alternative livelihood, KASAMA could produce more mangrove propagules and sell them to other provinces for planting,” she said.

She also hopes that other local governments in the eastern part of Aklan will convene to address flooding problems not only in Kalibo but also in other towns. – Rappler.com