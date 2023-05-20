Aklan declares state of calamity over African swine fever outbreak

CULLED. A pig is being brought to an undisclosed culling site in Aklan, after it was reportedly exposed to the dreaded African swine fever virus.

AKLAN, Philippines – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Aklan has declared a state of calamity in the province due to an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.

Aklan Vice Governor Reynaldo Quimpo declared the state of calamity at 4:06 pm on Friday, May 19, after an emergency session of the provincial board requested by Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores.

“The state of calamity is declared because there is an outbreak of the ASF in Aklan,” Quimpo said.

Dr. Maria Cyresa Leen Mabel Siñel, chief of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPVET), said that as of May 19, seven towns of the province were infected by ASF: Balete, Batan, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Kalibo, and New Washington.

“Based on our initial data, some 426 pigs of all ages were already culled. Of the said number, 288 pigs were from Balete and the rest 133 were from Tangalan,” Sinel told the provincial board members during the session.

“As of the other towns, we are still validating our data,” she added.

The OPVET is also planning to do more culling at the infested areas to prevent the ASF from further spreading.

Provincial board member Nemesio Neron, who chairs the committee on agriculture, said that he personally supports the declaration of the state of calamity.

“We could access the calamity funds and use the budget to do what needs to be done and help provide financial assistance to small hog rainses affected by the ASF,” said Neron.

Aklan is the last province in Panay Island to have been infected by ASF.

Galo Ibardolaza, Provincial Disaster Risks Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief, said that the declaration is legal because of the extent of the ASF infestation in the province.

“The laws indicate that the declaration of state calamity should be done if there were widespread damage to food security to which includes livestock which could not be resolved in a span of one week,” he said. – Rappler.com