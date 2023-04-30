7 alleged NPA members killed, firearms seized in Northern Samar clash

Captain Jefferson Mariano of the 8th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office, says the operation was conducted in the hinterlands of Barangay Santander in Bobon

CATBALOGAN, Philippines – Seven alleged members of the New People’s Army were killed and four firearms were recovered during a Joint Focused Military Operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the hinterlands of Barangay Santander in Bobon, Northern Samar on Sunday, April 30.

Captain Jefferson Mariano, chief of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) Public Affairs Office, said the operation, which was coordinated with the local police, was conducted after civilians tipped the “passing” of the armed rebels in the outskirts of said village.

Captain Mariano said more or less 40 rebel-members of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU) and remnants of the dismantled Front Committee-2 (FC-2), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) led by Mario Sevillano alias Durok, a notorious NPA leader who is allegedly behind numerous atrocities in the areas of Northern Samar, clashed with troops under 803rd Brigade early morning, today.

“The terrorist’s hideouts were heavily fortified and surrounded by prohibited anti-personnel mines that prompted the troops to call for close air and artillery support,” Mariano said.

After the gun battle, which lasted about 30 minutes, government soldiers recovered seven unidentified cadavers and seized one R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, one AK47 rifle, an anti-personnel mine banned by international humanitarian law, and subversive documents.

“Clearing efforts are ongoing as of this reporting and troops on the ground see heavy bloodstains along their route of withdrawal which indicates” the suffering of heavy casualties. Mariano said.

The 8ID could not provide photos or identification of the casualties as troops are still in the area processing the encounter site.

Meanwhile, Mariano said in a statement that Bobon Mayor Reny Celespara are calling for the remaining members of the NPA to come down and surrender to the law.

Celespara, as quoted by the military, called on the NPA members to surrender and help the government in its initiatives.

“Ang gobyerno lokal, probinsya, at national ay naririto po, handang tumulong sa inyong pagbabagong-buhay at upang maipagpatuloy ang progreso ng ating bayan para sa inyong pamilya at sa buong bayan,” Celespara said. (The local, provincial, and national governments are here, ready to help in building you a new life, and so you can continue the country’s progress, for your families and for the whole country.)

JTF Storm and 8th Infantry Division Commander Major General Camilo Ligayo said the success of the operation was made possible through the recent efforts to clear the barangays in which they operated in.

“We urge the remaining members of [the NPA] to lay down their arms and go home to their families; the government is willing and eager to help you to start a normal life,” Ligayo added.

The military said the group encountered by the 803rd Infantry Brigade is notorious for several atrocities, such as ambuscades, extortions, and killings in Northern Samar. – Rappler.com

Ricky Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow