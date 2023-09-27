Antique governor under preventive suspension due to corruption charge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANTIQUE. Antique governor Rhodora Caiao delivers a speech during the oath-taking of some local politicians on July 2022.

The case stemmed from the allegation that the Antique provincial governor Rhodora Cadiao withheld the compensation of provincial general services officer Antonio dela Vega.

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan on Tuesday, September 26, placed Antique governor Rhodora Cadiao under preventive suspension for three months because of corruption charges. The anti-graft court’s resolution was dated September 21.

According to Dela Vega, the governor failed to approve the P1.665 million payment for his salaries, representation, and travel allowances. He said this happened even though his return to his original position was approved after the Civil Service Commission canceled his transfer to a remote satellite office.

Cadiao previously filed a petition to dismiss the case arguing that the information was vague and failed to charge a criminal offense. The antigraft court, however, dismissed this petition.

The governor also questioned the reason behind her suspension when Dela Vega had an affidavit of desistance and disbursement vouchers showing payment of his claims.

The court said that it allowed the defendant to give more reasons to question the foundation of the graft case. It said that this was done considering the complainant’s decision to withdraw the complaint and the defense’s claim of having made payments.

The court noted that the existence of an affidavit of withdrawal wasn’t sufficient, as the actual evidence should have been included in the official records. – Rappler.com