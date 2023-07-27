Audit dispute stalemate freezes Cebu province’s land revaluation plans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

State auditors seek guidance from the COA-Government Accountancy Sector on how to deal with the provincial government's refusal to use their revaluation model

The Commission on Audit (COA) and Cebu province’s officials agreed to suspend any forthcoming revaluation of land properties following an impasse between state auditors and local officials over a dramatic surge in the provincial government’s land asset values in 2022.

State auditors brought the matter to the COA-Government Accountancy Sector (GAS) seeking guidance on how to address the provincial government’s refusal to list its land parcels based on the cost model provided in the Philippine Application Guidance No. 2 (PAG 2) of the International Public Sector Accounting Standard 17 (IPSAS).

The auditors raised concerns about the validity of the provincial government’s revaluation of the price per square meter of 313 lots in 2022, stating that it was not in line with public sector accounting standards.

As a result of the provincial government’s actions, its land account increased by P17 billion, and the investment property account rose by P344.25 million.

Auditors pointed out that the 2022 valuation marked the second time the Cebu provincial government had increased the appraisal of its lots.

In 2019, it appraised its 357 lots and increased its land account by P166.106 million based on Resolutions Nos. 42 and 43 of the Cebu Provincial Appraisal Committee.

Cebu’s 357 lots saw their combined values soar from a recorded value of P22.364 billion in 2018 to P188.471 billion, an increase of over 700%.

The audit team noted that the Cebu Provincial Appraisal Committee (CPAC) resolution used as the basis for the 2022 appraisals was not submitted to them.

In June 2022, state auditors sought an explanation from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia about what they saw as a “departure from accounting policy” based on the land and investment property-land accounts reflected in the books.

In response the following month, the provincial government maintained that their revaluation model was allowed under IPSAS 17, arguing that as a highly urbanized province, it was only fair to reflect the current and fair market valuation of its lots.

The provincial government also pointed out that its status as a major investment destination justified the “astronomically higher” value of Cebu’s lots compared to other nearby provinces like Siquijor.

The provincial capitol also challenged the Philippine Application Guidance No. 2, asserting that it was inappropriate to require all government agencies to follow a single cost model. Instead, it argued that the revaluation model would be more consistent with the status of the local government.

Based on a provision in IPSAS 17, audited agencies have the flexibility to select either the cost model or the revaluation model as their accounting policy for Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE).

However, in contrast, the Philippine Application Guidance No. 2 mandates a different approach. It provides that to maintain consistency and uniformity across the board, all classes of PPE must adopt the cost model.

The provincial government rejected the recommendation for it to adjust the land valuation based on the cost model cited by state auditors.

“We recommended and Management agreed to hold off future plans of revaluation of the recorded land properties pending the reply of COA GAS on the referral made by the Audit Team pertaining to the case of Cebu Province and the applicability of PAG 2,” auditors said. – Rappler.com