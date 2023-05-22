‘Surround yourself with dreamers and supporters’ – Bacolod LET topnotcher

TEACHERS' BOARD TOPNOTCHER. Andrea Nicole Sumugat, a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Negros -Recoletos (UNO-R) in Bacolod City bagged the No. 1 spot, which she shared with five others, in the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers. Andrea's parents, Noel and Christine Sumugat, flank her in this June 2022 graduation photo.

Summa cum laude graduate Andrea Sumugat of the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos turns the burden of expectations into 'uplifting energy'

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Andrea Nicole Sumugat felt the weight of expectations as she took the Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers in March 2023. She was, after all, a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

Instead of seeing that as a burden, Sumugat, the daughter of Noel Sumugat Sr., a government employee in Negros Occidental province, and Christine Sumugat, turned it into a wave of good cheer.

“Instead of taking this as a negative notion, I saw it as an uplifting energy that kept me going even during those tiring days of reviewing,” she told Rappler on Saturday, May 20.

Nicole shared the Elementary level 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET) No.1 spot with five others, getting a 92.20%t rating.

She graduated in June 2022 and began her review in November.

Aside from being an academically inclined student, Andrea was also a student leader and held various positions, including senator for academics of the Supreme Student Government of UNO-R, vice president of the College of Education’s Federation of United Students in Education, and her school’s Most Outstanding Practice Teacher in her school.

Andrea, known as “Ann-Ann” or “Andeng” to family and friends, was also chosen UNO-R Miss College of Education in 2018.

Despite those early achievements, Sumugat said she did not expect to bag the top LET spot.

She has always approached education as a pleasure, with honors and awards as icing.

BRAINS AND BEAUTY. Andrea Sumugat, top notcher of the March 2023 Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers and summa cum laude graduate of the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos was also chosen UNO-R Miss College of Education in 2018. Andrea Sumugat

“This is such an amazing achievement for me, and I want to share it with the people who helped me achieve this, especially my family, friends, and boyfriend,” Sumugat said.

The tips Sumugat shared with Rappler were a mix of whimsy and discipline.

“Prepare as if this is your first and last exam, buy books, read every day, and surround yourself with dreamers and supporters,” Sumugat addressed future board takers.

“Purchase those cute highlighters or pens that you want so that you’ll be motivated to take notes. Practice answering sample tests. I’m telling you, this will be a big help,” Andrea advised board aspirants.

Months prior to the exam, Sumugat listed all the subjects she needed to study based on the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) table of specifications.

“I created a timetable of my study schedules, which I committed to follow every day. This preparation included reading books, practicing answering sample tests, reviewing old college notes, and studying current review materials I obtained from my review centers,” she added.

Sumugat will start her teaching career at the St. Scholastica’s Academy in Bacolod City this coming school year.

Three other takers from Negros Occidental also topped the 2023 LE.

Silverio Tortocion III of Kabankalan Catholic College placed ninth with a 90.60% rating for the elementary level.

Keana Marie Bartolome, from the University of St. La Salle, finished fourth in the secondary level board exam with 92.20%; and Venis Nicole Jucal, another USLS student, in ninth place with 91.20%. – Rappler.com