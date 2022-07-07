Bacolod mayor, vice mayor back proposal creating 2nd legislative district

LEGISLATIVE NEEDS. Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez calls for cooperation from other elected officials of the city during his inaugural rites on July 2. He has asked the council to pass a resolution endorsing a House bill that would give Negros Occidental's premier city a second district.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran of Grupo Progreso says he backs Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya's measure for a second legislative district

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez and Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran both support a congressional measure creating a second legislative district for this highly-urbanized city.

Representative Greg Gasataya of the city’s lone district filed House Bill 297 on July 1 and asked the support of the city council.

Benitez expressed hope the city council will endorse the bill.

“In the previous years, there was a talk to have a second district for the city of Bacolod. And we’re only waiting for that council resolution. Right now, we have a new council,” he said on Wednesday, June 6.

Benitez’s Team Asenso won 10 of the 15 council seats in the May 22 elections, with the once-dominant Grupo Progreso (GP) of defeated mayor Bing Leonardia getting five seats.

The vice mayor, who is from GP, expressed support for Gasataya’s initiative.

“It’s long overdue,” said Familiaran. “More districts mean more funds and more projects,” he told Rappler in a private message exchange, also on June 6

Gasataya ran under Benitez’s slate but he and Familiaran are old friends and the council on June 6 appointed him as its legislative liason.

The vice mayor, who had invited Benitez to attend the 11th Sangguniang Panlungsod inaugural session, assured the mayor the council would support his programs, including legislative needs.

Resolution needed

Gasataya, now on his third term, had filed a redistricting bill in the previous Congress.

It did not push through since there was no endorsement from the city council, which had held hearings on the measure.

“I am hoping the City Council this time will be able to pass a resolution,” said the congressman, adding that HB 297 is exactly the same as his 18th Congress proposal.

Rappler asked Familiaran why the last council failed to pass a resolution.

“I do not know,” replied the vice mayor.

Familiaran prreviously told Rappler he leaves the council alone to deliberate on issues and steps in only during a voting tie.

UNITY. Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez (left), Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, and lone district Representative Greg Gasataya are united behind the House Bill 297, which would give a second legislative district to the city with a 600,000 population. (Photo by Albee Benitez Facebook)

Adequate representation

To ensure that a city or a province is given proper and adequate representation in the House of Representatives, there should be one representative for every 250,000 inhabitants.

The 2020 Census of Population and Housing states that Bacolod, a city with 61 barangays, has a total population of 600,783.

Gasataya said redistricting would provide more effective public service because the city could access more national funds.

Based on the proposed measure, the first legislative district will be composed of Barangays 1 to 31, 33, 41, Alangilan, Banago, Bata, Estefania, Granada, Mandalagan, Monte Vista, Villamonte, and Vista Alegre, while the second legislative district will include Barangays 32, 34 to 40, Alijis, Cabug, Felisa, Handumanan, Mansilingan, Pahanocoy, Punta Taytay, Singcang-Airport, Sum-ag, Taculing and Tangub. – with a report from Inday Espina-Varona/ Rappler.com