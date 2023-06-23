Bacolod federation of power consumers junk Ceneco JVA with Razon-linked group

TAKEOVER. Members of an interim board of directors appointed by the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) member-consumer-owners (MCO) Federation take over the premises of the Bacolod City-based power distributor on June 23, 2023 amid a dispute over a new joint venture agreement (JVA).

CENECO’s 210,000 member-consumer-owners (MCOs) in four cities and two municipalities of Negros Occidental need to ratify the JVA with a 50% plus 1 vote

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – An interim board of directors appointed by the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) member-consumer-owners (MCO) Federation briefly took over the Bacolod City premises of the electric cooperative on Friday, June 23.

The CENECO-MCO assigned the interim board after unanimously booting out all members of the power distributor’s board of directors (BOD) on June 22. The sacking occurred during a special meeting of members at the St. John Marie Vianney Hall of the San Sebastian Cathedral, in Bacolod City.

MCO President Ernie Pineda and lawyer Luke Espiritu, who was with the group, said the interim board entered the Ceneco premises unchallenged.

Espirtu, national president of the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), hails from Bacood and backs the opposition to CENECO’s JVA with Primelectric Holdings, Inc.

Primelectric is a subsidiary of MOVE Power and partner of the newly-registered Negros Electric Power Corporation (NEPC). These firms fall under port magnate Enrique Razon’s business empire.

Interim directors Marina Trinidad (District 1), Roger Francisco for (District 2), Pineda (District 4), Jose Wilson Cabus (District 6), Carry Palabrica (District 7), and Marivic Espende (District 8) held a meeting outside a locked Ceneco boardroom and agreed to start holding office on Monday, June 26.

JVA controversy

Bacolod Mayor Abelardo “Albee” Benitez backs the joint venture, stressing the need to unburden four central cities and two municipalities in Negros Occidental of frequent power interruptions and high power rates.

Negros Occidental vice governor Jeffrey Ferrer and Abang Lingkod party-list Representative Stephen Paduano also support the JVA.

CENECO president Jojit Yap and acting general manager Arnel Lapore, and Primelectric president and chief executive officer Roel Castro signed the JVA on June 3.

Yap erred in signing the JVA, Pineda claimed at a press briefing.

The MCO leader said the Annual General Membership Assembly (AGMA) held six days before the JVA signing did not approve or even discuss the agreement.

Discussion on the JVA was shelved, Pineda said, following a vote by the MCOs to exclude it from the Assembly agenda.

“The Board of Directors are showing that they’re already treating this cooperative as a private entity by moving forward with the signing despite concerns and opposition of its MCOs,” he added.

Primelectric Holdings, Inc.’s partner, NEPC is a new corporate entity that registered only after the signing of the JVA.

CENECO JVA CRITICS. Lawyer Luke Espiritu, national president of the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino addresses legal points during a June 23 press conference addressing the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) member-consumer-owners (MCO) Federation’s move to sack the power distributor’s directors and replace it with an interim board. Laban ng mga Mamamayan sa Monopolyo at Pribatisasyon

Plebiscite

How the CENECO-MCOs move will affect the scheduled JVA plebiscite rounds among CENECO account holders/stakeholders is not clear.

CENECO’s member-consumer-owners (MCOs) need to ratify the JVA with a 50% plus 1 vote.

The power firm has 210,000 consumer owners or account holders in the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, and Silay and the towns of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto.

If the composition of the anti-JVA forces is any gauge, the first weekend plebiscite could face mass actions.

Konsyumer Negros called the signing of the JVA a “blatant, broad-daylight railroading,” slamming the lack of full disclosure and prior deliberation.

Espiritu said the proposed JVA plebiscite “violates the rights of the MCOs, going against the by-laws of CENECO itself.”

Answers first

Residents and stakeholders, including workers’ unions in CENECO, agree on the dire need for reforms.

But respected figures, including San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza and former governor Rafael “Lito” Coscolluela, warned against pushing a deal without having vital questions answered.

A four-page open letter, signed by 12 prominent advocates of clean energy and good governance, raised around two dozen questions.

Among the top issues:

What is the capital infusion schedule for the acquisition of 70% of CENECO’s appraised assets, estimated at 1.7 billion, and the investment of P2 billion more for system upgrading?

What new technology will NEPC introduce and how much would the costs affect consumers?

What happens to the salaries, benefits, and tenure of CENECO’s workforce?

What is MORE/Primelectric/NEPC’s stance on power procurement from renewable energy sources and the provision of net metering for individual accounts?

How will the new entity ensure that MCOs continue to represent the end-users in decision-making?

How will the new private corporation purchase power and supplies, and what good corporate governance policies can be put in place to prevent corruption?

How does the new firm aim to eliminate or minimize pilferage and technical system losses that cost CENECO around P175 million a year?

Power Watch Negros (PWN), secretary general Wennie Sancho called CENECO an ailing firm and said their group will support the proposed JVA as long as it advances the welfare of consumers.

“If this upcoming JVA is intended to rehabilitate and overhaul the power infrastructure of Ceneco to level up its technical operation and correct the dismal failure of Ceneco in providing affordable, reliable and efficient power supply, we will not interpose any objections,” said Sancho.

Benitez, Bacolod’s billionaire mayor, has expressed impatience over CENECO’s inefficient performance.

He described the new partnership’s response to his queries about lowering electricity rates, reducing brownouts and power fluctuations, and tapping green power as satisfactory.

The mayor also cited Primelectric Holding’s pledge to pour in P2 billion in initial expenditure to upgrade, and replace Ceneco’s aging equipment. – Rappler.com