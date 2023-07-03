Bomb hoax in Bacolod-Silay airport prolongs Cebu-Pacific flight delay

Flight 5J472 departs for Manila at 2 am, July 3 without police finding the hoax sender, citing the lack of a phone number and their unfamiliarity with iPhone features

A bomb hoax using the digital app AirDrop pushed back an already delayed Cebu-Pacific Bacolod-Silay airport flight bound to Manila late Sunday, July 2.

Reports of a bomb threat delaying 5J472 started circulating near midnight until around 2 am on July 3, when passengers texted their families that the flight was finally taking off.

Carmina Reyes-Romero, a spokesperson for Cebu-Pacific confirmed the reports:

“Upon boarding, a passenger received a bomb threat photo thru Airdrop and reported to one of our crew. The pilot in command required a full aircraft, passenger, baggage, and cargo re-screening and security check. Bacolod K-9 Unit was activated. After the security check completion, the flight was re-dispatched for Manila,” she told Rappler on Monday, July 3.

AirDrop is an app exclusive to iPhone users, allowing for direct transfer of photographs or videos without having to log in to third-party platforms.

Major Deejay Domingo, head of the Bacolod-Silay Airport Police Station, said weather conditions in Manila had already delayed the flight, with passengers boarding at 10:50 pm, to fly out at 11:30 pm.

Rappler tried to get more details from Domingo but his phone was out of coverage area around noon of July 3.

“Many of them received that message, but it was that one person who complained because of repeated requests to accept,” Domingo told SunStar Bacolod in the local Hiligaynon language.

The message was from a user with the ID “White Boi Littel Man”, who posted a photo of what seemed to be a detonator, with the text, “THE PLANE IS GOING TO GO BOOM!”

“Siguro may naburyong lang sila, may nag threat, send to many,” Domingo said. (Maybe there was just someone who was bored and irritated and sent out that threat.)

“Gusto sabihin, nandoon lang sa mga taong naka iPhone din and nagpakalat ng larawan,” then police official added. (That means the sender was just among them iPhone users.)

After the checks were completed, the plane departed around 2 am without the bomb hoax sender found.

The reason: Police were confounded by the AirDrop app and gave up finding the sender because of the lack of a phone number. They did not check the gadgets of the iPhone users on the flight.

Making bomb jokes or hoaxes is a crime under Philippine law. Presidential Decree 1727 imposes a punishment of five years imprisonment or P40,000 fine, or both.

Domingo said their office has coordinated with the Philippine National Police Anti Cyber-Crime Group.

Romero said the airline had also reported the incident to the PNP Aviation Security Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and that a probe is ongoing.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson Jr. reminded passengers that any bomb message is serious and that they should all comply with protocol to disembark and undergo thorough checks.

He also warned against similar pranks, noting that these are criminal offenses.

