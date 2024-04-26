Cebuano bookworms get 5+1 deal at Big Bad Wolf 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VIP DAY. Book enthusiasts gather at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Cebu 2024 VIP Day at a mall in Cebu City on April 25, 2024.

The Big Bad Wolf grand book sale is back in SM Seaside City, Cebu from April 26 to May 5

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu’s bookworms are in for a treat with a Buy 5 Get 1 free book sale at the Big Bad Wolf’s grand opening at SM Seaside City on Friday, April 26.

From award-winning novels to the latest comic books, readers and literature lovers will get the opportunity to fill their carts with 5 of their favorite titles and get one additional book free of charge along with a chance to win vouchers.

Book-sale goers can also get 2 free books and win up to P10,000 worth of vouchers for every 10 titles they purchase.

Angie Divinagracia, 48, took the opportunity to buy loads of books for her two kids. She said her family has had a tradition of going to the grand book sale.

In 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The grand book sale has since reached multiple countries in Southeast Asia and launched in the Philippines in 2018.

“Every time I go to Big Bad Wolf, the more it evolves because I don’t know much about the authors but I look at the titles and it speaks to me so I grab them,” Divinagracia told Rappler.

She shared that her eldest son loves to read thriller and crime stories while her youngest daughter likes reading child-friendly books for girls.

When asked what titles she’s looking for, the mom of two said she’s on the hunt for some literature with themes centered on family values and enlightenment. Her favorites, she said, are self-help books written by Japanese authors.

Jeff Mangoang, 38, told Rappler that he’s on the lookout for self-help books that revolve around leadership and spirituality. He shared that he has been researching about eastern philosophies and meditation to help with his growth and recovery from a traumatic experience.

“I’m incorporating how to be a mindful leader, how to be present at all times, you know, grounding yourself from being in the moment,” Mangoang said.

For those interested in organizational developmental, he recommended Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People.

This year, Cebuanos will get a chance to check out over 2 million books at the Big Bad Wolf. Book enthusiasts will also get to join the sale’s fun activities, ranging from raffle draws to cosplay appearances at the venue. The entire book sale will run from April 26 to May 5 with free admission. Learn more about the promos and event details on Big Bad Wolf’s official Facebook page here. – Rappler.com