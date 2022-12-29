Boracay gets green light for New Year’s Eve firework displays

IT'S ON! Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista says the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has given the green light for New Year's Eve fireworks display on world famous Boracay Island, its first since 2018.

BORACAY, Philippines – The country’s premier beach destination has finally gotten the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Western Visayas’ nod to stage community firework displays in eight areas this New Year’s Eve.

Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista told Rappler of the DENR’s green light on Wednesday, December 28, a month after he proposed a drone light show as a substitute for the traditional December 31 pyrotechnic shows.

This will be the first fireworks spectacle since December 2018 when then-president Rodrigo Duterte ordered tourism closed for six months to give way to the world famous resort island’s environmental rehabilitation.

“We are thankful to the DENR for allowing us to hold the fireworks community display,” Bautista said.

The DENR approved firework displays in the Punta Bunga, in front of the Discovery Shores, Astoria Station, Regency Hotel, Paradise Garden Hotel, Villa Caemilla, the Bulabog Beach Area/Aqua Boracay, Stone Hotel, and New Coast Boracay.

IDYLL. Local tourists wade along the beach of Boracay. KARCHER

Livino Duran, DENR Region 6 director reminded the local government and stakeholders to observe safety protocols.

He laid down the following rules: Conduct the activity 100 meters off-shore; use pyrotechnics for a much-safer activity as these products are more controllable and produce almost zero debris; and ensure the areas’ clean-up after the activity.

He also reminded tourists and residents to collect their trash and not leave waste after the revelry.

– Rappler.com