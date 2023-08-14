Boracay seeks increased daily cap on tourists as it unveils ‘race-cation’ plans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NIGHT FALLS Noise and revelry on the beach of Boracay has gotten under control after the 2018 six-month closure for environmental respite and rehabilitation.

Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista says it's time for the DENR to raise the daily cap on tourists to Boracay, currently set at 6,009

AKLAN, Philippines – The town government of Malay in Aklan province has unveiled an agenda to rejuvenate tourism on Boracay Island, calling on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to permit an increased number of visitors to its shores.

Since 2018, the DENR has imposed limitations on tourist numbers along the island’s coastline. That year, then-President Rodrigo Duterte suspended tourist access to Boracay and initiated a comprehensive rehabilitation campaign. The action was prompted by concerns over unregulated construction activities, inadequate waste disposal practices, and insufficient sewage infrastructure on the island.

Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista said it was time for the DENR to raise the daily cap on tourists to Boracay, currently set at 6,009, while assuring that the local government has been actively restoring beachfront areas like Bolabog, Tulubhan, and Tambisaan.

Livino Duran, director of DENR-Western Visayas, said they have recommended to the DENR central office an initial increase of Boracay’s tourism cap to 8,000 visitors per day.

Bautista said the local government has started reinventing Boracay, turning it into more than an island for serene beach retreats. The plan is to transform it into a multifaceted destination.

In line with this goal, the town government has initiated a campaign to enhance sports tourism in Boracay, introducing a “race-cation” concept set to commence this October. “Race-cation” refers to the idea of participating in a sports event while also enjoying a vacation in the event’s host location.

Local officials anticipate participation from over 600 individuals in the Super Triathlon event scheduled for October 21 to 22.

Event organizer Oliver Salas said the triathlon will challenge participants with swimming, an 18-kilometer cycling route, and an 800-meter sprint.

Boracay’s sports calendar also features the Philippine Pump Boat National Championship, scheduled for November 9 to 12, according to sports organizer Lemuel Buenaflor.

Malay town councilor and athlete Daligdig Sumndad said the local government would also revive the Lumot Festival in 2024, reminiscent of Boracay’s early days when the island’s pioneers enjoyed playful interactions with lumot (algal bloom) on the beach.

Bautista said the “race-cation” activities are scheduled through the second Saint John the Baptist Beach Festival on June 24 next year. – Rappler.com