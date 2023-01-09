Carcar City wins Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 festival showdown 

CEBU, Philippines – The contingent from Carcar City won this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 8.
The event started from the Plaza Independencia where the contingents performed their festival dances in a parade going to the CCSC. A total of 15 contingents from different parts of the Cebu island participated in the competition.
The competition had four categories: Best in Musicality, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing, and Best in Ritual Showdown— the main highlight of the competition.
The winner of the Best in Ritual Showdown took home P500,000. The choreographer/s of the winning contingent also received P30,000.
Below is a list of the winners and their respective prizes:
Best in Musicality
1st place – Carcar City – P50,000
2nd place – Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City – P40,000
3rd place – Barangay Tejero, Cebu City – P30,000
4th place – Tribu Cebu Tech (Cebu Technological University, Cebu City) – P20,000
5th place – Barangay Labangon, Cebu City – P10,000
Best in Costume
Winner – Carcar City – P50,000
Best in Street Dancing
1st place – Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas – P50,000
2nd place – Barangay Tejero – P30,000
3rd place – Carcar City – – P20,000
Best in Ritual Showdown
1st place – Carcar City – P500,000, P30,000 for choreographer/s
2nd place – Barangay Tejero – P400,000, P20,000 for choreographer/s
3rd place – Tribu Cebu Tech – P300,000, P15,000 for choreographer/s
4th place – Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas – P200,000, P10,000 for choreographer/s
5th place – Barangay Labangon, Cebu City – P150,000, P5,000 for choreographer/s
The same participants will be joining nine other participants from Cebu and other parts of the country, and one guest contingent from South Korea, in the Sinulog 2023 Grand Parade on January 15.
–Rappler.com
