Carcar City wins Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 festival showdown 

CHAMPIONS. The contingent from Carcar City, grand winner of this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan, bagged Best in Ritual Showdown, Best in Musicality, Best in Costume, and came in third for Street Dancing.

Carcar City, takes home P500,000 as winner for Ritual Showdown, plus P150,000 more for winning Best in Musicality and Best in Costume, and coming in third place for Street Dancing

CEBU, Philippines – The contingent from Carcar City won this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 8.

The event started from the Plaza Independencia where the contingents performed their festival dances in a parade going to the CCSC. A total of 15 contingents from different parts of the Cebu island participated in the competition.

WATCH: Sinulog 2023 Street Parade along Osmeña Boulevard on Sunday, January 8.

The competition had four categories: Best in Musicality, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing, and Best in Ritual Showdown— the main highlight of the competition.

The winner of the Best in Ritual Showdown took home P500,000. The choreographer/s of the winning contingent also received P30,000.

Below is a list of the winners and their respective prizes:

Best in Musicality

1st place – Carcar City – P50,000

2nd place – Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City – P40,000

3rd place – Barangay Tejero, Cebu City – P30,000

4th place – Tribu Cebu Tech (Cebu Technological University, Cebu City) – P20,000

5th place – Barangay Labangon, Cebu City – P10,000

BEST IN STREET DANCING. THE Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City won the Street Dancing category in the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 at the Cebu City Sports Center on January 8, 2023.

Best in Costume

Winner – Carcar City – P50,000

Best in Street Dancing

1st place – Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas – P50,000

2nd place – Barangay Tejero – P30,000

3rd place – Carcar City – – P20,000

Best in Ritual Showdown

1st place – Carcar City – P500,000, P30,000 for choreographer/s

2nd place – Barangay Tejero – P400,000, P20,000 for choreographer/s

3rd place – Tribu Cebu Tech – P300,000, P15,000 for choreographer/s

4th place – Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas – P200,000, P10,000 for choreographer/s

5th place – Barangay Labangon, Cebu City – P150,000, P5,000 for choreographer/s

The same participants will be joining nine other participants from Cebu and other parts of the country, and one guest contingent from South Korea, in the Sinulog 2023 Grand Parade on January 15.

LOOK: The list of registered participants for the grand parade of Sinulog 2023 and the Sinulog sa Kabataan Festival Dance Competition.



This year's participants includes Hwacheon Beomangol Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea.

