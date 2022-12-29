Cebu City debuts South Road Properties New Year countdown

FESTIVITIES. The planned New Year's Eve spectacle at Cebu City's South Road Properties (SRP) is set to match or surpass the April 2022 display during the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Revelers can ride buses for free from Fuente Osmeña and Plaza Independencia to the SRP event site, and there are parking spaces at SM Seaside and the Bagsakan Area near the Carbon Market

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City government will hold on December 31 its first New Year’s Eve Countdown Ball Drop and Crown Rise at the South Road Properties (SRP), fronting The Cube of SM Seaside.

Cebu City Councilors Joel Garganera and Joy Pesquera said at a press conference on Wednesday, December 28 that the celebration is a tribute to the Cebuanos’ “perseverance and victory” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first time but bear with us, it will be a great show,” Garganera said.

The event is free for all residents and will start at 6 pm on December 31, and end at around 2 am, on January 1.

The total cost of the celebration is estimated at P5 million, with the private sector shouldering the 10-minute, P3-million fireworks display and the city government shelling out P2 million for production costs.

Pesquera, who heads the Cebu City Tourism Commission, said that there will be performances from local artists, international bands, and dance groups. These include Kurt Fick, DJ Jennifer Lee, and Cueshe.

“We are urging the public to witness this very historic event,” Garganera said

Buses will be deployed in Fuente Osmeña and Plaza Independencia to help bring residents to the event venue for free.

There are parking spaces at SM Seaside and the Bagsakan Area near the Carbon Market, Pesquera added.

“Flow of traffic will also be diverted…but going north and south will be unhampered,” Pesquera said.

A traffic update will be announced, the officials added.

Over 200 personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Office (CCDRRMO), Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team will be present to handle the large crowds.

Firecrackers, pyrotechnics

The Cebu City government currently only allows the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics at the SRP.

According to the Committee on Peace and Order, malls will be allowed to sell pyrotechnics only, and must first get a special permit from the city government.

Each barangay will also have its own designated place for the use of pyrotechnics and firecrackers.

“The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office joins the Bureau of Fire Protection in reminding everyone to avoid using firecrackers in celebrating Christmas, New Year, and other events,” read CCDRRMO’s Facebook post.

In Mandaue City, only firework displays are allowed. The city has banned the sale of firecrackers since 2009.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the sale and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics are only allowed in the city’s 43 designated community firecracker display areas (CFDA).

As of Monday, December 26, the Department of Health reported 10 firecracker-related injuries in the province of Bohol and Cebu. None of the injuries came from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. –Rappler.com