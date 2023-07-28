Auditors put Cebu City government on notice for failure to use P702M in project funds

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Commission on Audit says in its annual report that the city government’s accumulated balance indicates planning deficiencies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the city government of Cebu for accumulating a balance of around P702.89 million in 2022 due to underutilizing and not using funds intended for various government projects.

State auditors said this has consequences, such as the reduced value of the funds and the inability of the public to benefit from the projects. They said this indicates planning deficiencies.

These funds were received from different national government agencies, such as the Office of the President, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Congressional Initiative Fund (CIF), and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), among others.

“It was observed that City’s funds received from NGAs (national government agencies) have only accumulated without the intended programs and projects implemented or only slowly implemented,” read COA’s 2022 annual audit report.

The subsidiary record submitted to state auditors revealed that the funds had been accumulated for varying periods, ranging from one year to more than 16 years.

State auditors identified factors that contributed to the accumulated balance. These factors included the local government’s failure to return the balance of fully implemented projects and funds that were “affected by circumstances,” rendering the projects no longer implementable.

“Our evaluation of the projects/ programs outlined in Annex G (Column 5) showed that a total of 20 projects aggregating P690,066,685.42 are observed to have been non-/under-implemented,” the report read.

Funds that were unreturned after project completion amounted to more than P959.94 million, while funds from projects considered no longer implementable amounted to some P11.87 million.

‘Alarming’

For instance, COA cited the underutilization of funds intended for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project among the listed projects. The project is a result of a December 28, 2016 agreement between the World Bank and the national government through the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

In 2017, the DOTr received a loan of P60.26 million from the World Bank, which was subsequently entrusted to the local government.

But as of December 31, 2022, state auditors noted that the city government’s outstanding balance showed that only around P7.39 million or 1.61% of the loan had been spent.

To make matters worse, COA’s findings showed that much of the charges from the BRT Project fund, totaling P6.45 million, were solely spent for salaries for “job order” workers or people contracted to work during specific durations.

“Thus, amid this immense cost and interest burdens, it appears alarming that for about five years, the project is still in its infancy stage as of end of 2022,” the report read.

The state auditors recommended that any issues and policy disagreements relating to the project must be ironed out before its implementation.

“Albeit understandable, the length of time that has already elapsed and the consequences of such delay which includes the dilution of the money value and the continued inability of the target beneficiaries to enjoy the project outcome may already indicate deficiencies in planning,” the state auditors said in their report.

‘Return the money’

State auditors said the unwarranted withholding of the funds conflicts with COA’s guidelines.

Based on Section 6.7 of COA Circular No. 94-013, local governments identified as the implementing project agents are directed to refund any unused balance and disallowed amounts to the source agencies upon project completion.

“Thus, to conform to the above regulation, the City must immediately return instead of withhold them every after completion of the project involved,” the report read.

State auditors also warned that the local government could be held liable for the indirect violation of the COA rule and provisions in the Local Government Code unless it returned the funds.

The code prohibits the use of funds entrusted to local governments for purposes other than their original intent.

The COA urged local officials to find ways to resolve the causes of project delays. They also recommended designating and coordinating with officials to closely monitor the status of unimplemented projects and ensure the return of unused funds.

Cebu City legal officer Jerone Castillo told a news conference on Wednesday, July 26, that the city government has not yet received a copy of the COA report. Meanwhile, Cebu City administrator Collin Rosell said they would refrain from commenting on the matter until they have reviewed the state auditors’ findings.

A copy of the COA report is available to the public on its website. – Rappler.com