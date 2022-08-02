MIKE RAMA. Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama gestures during an interview with Rappler inside his office in Cebu City on April 19, 2022.

The mayor is asymptomatic and is currently isolated at home

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama announced in an online press briefing that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 2.

According to Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, secretary of health in Cebu City, Rama is asymptomatic and is currently isolated at home.

“I am feeling fine,” the mayor told reporters, assuring that he would continue serving the public with his work-from-home setup.

This is the first time the mayor tested positive for the virus.

Rama said that he took an RT-PCR test on Sunday, July 31. His results came out positive, but his wife’s results came out negative.

The mayor added that his close contacts have already been informed of the situation.

In January, Rama voluntarily isolated himself after being exposed to people who tested positive.

“Mayor Rama reiterates his call on all citizens to have their booster shots as soon as possible; and to those who already had no less than four months ago, to get their second booster shot,” read the statement from the Cebu City Public Information Office.

JUST IN: Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama tests positive for COVID-19. This announcement was made during a zoom press briefing on Tuesday, August 2. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/VXnAiDnWXz — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) August 2, 2022

– Rappler.com