‘Excessive’: State auditors flag cash advances for Canada trip of Cebu City officials

FLAGGED. Officials from Cebu City are flagged as state auditors review their expenses. (From left) Protocol officer Cinbeth Orellano, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, his wife Malou Rama carrying their son MJ Rama, Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, and sister cities coordinator Karla Henry Amman.

The trip in question involves Mayor Michael Rama and his team traveling to Canada for a religious event

CEBU, Philippines – State auditors have raised concerns over the Cebu City government’s disbursement of what they consider excessive funds used during an official trip to Canada in August 2022, headed by Mayor Michael Rama and other local officials.

Based on an annual audit report released on the COA website on Tuesday, July 25, the total cash advance amounting to P1.992 million appeared to have violated several provisions of Executive Order No. 77, issued by the mayor to establish guidelines for expenditures and allowances related to both local and foreign travel by government personnel.

The trip in question involved Rama and his team traveling to British Columbia, Canada, to participate in the Enthronement of the Holy Image of the Child Jesus, Señor Santo Niño de Cebu at the St. Anthony of Padua Parish. It is a shrine replica of Magellan’s Cross located in Agassiz, Kent District.

The trip was made after Rama was invited by the Vancouver-Kensington Constituency Office, Legislative Assembly, to witness the religious event.

The trip took place on August 19, 2022, with the accompanying officials being the city government’s chief protocol officer Cinbeth Orellano, Sister Cities Commission director Karla Paula Henry-Ammann, and Rama’s then-executive secretary Collin Rosell.

“For the said travel, these four personnel drew cash advances amounting to P498,000 each, comprising of Airfare and Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA),” read the report.

The airfare and DSA for each personnel, including the mayor, were set at P300,000 and P198,000, respectively.

The COA report highlighted three major lapses in the cash advances used during the trip.

First, the three other officials who accompanied Rama lacked travel authority from the secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), auditors said.

The COA said a clause in the EO issued on March 15, 2019, provides that regardless of the length of travels abroad and the number of delegates, “official foreign travels and payment of the travel expenses shall be approved by the Secretary of the DILG, or his/her authorized representative – for personnel in all levels of LGUs.”

Based on documents submitted to COA, only Rama provided authorization for the travel of his subordinates.

Second, the payment of the travel cash advances to these officials was also not approved by the DILG secretary contrary to what was stated in the EO, according to the COA.

State auditors noted a third major lapse: the excessiveness of the amounts for the cash advances.

State auditors found that the airfare expense of P300,000 per person was not justified, as the airline’s flight price was estimated to be between P25,128 to P27,920 for a one-way ticket from Cebu to Vancouver, Canada.

Regarding allowances, officials allocated nine days’ worth of DSA, when the officials were in Canada only from August 19 until August 25.

“The amount of the DSA exceeded by at least 2.5 days or a total equivalent of ₱217,776,” read the report.

Notice of disallowance

As cash advances were found in violation of EO No. 77, the COA said it would issue a notice of disallowance.

Based on the 2009 Revised Rules of Procedure of COA, a disallowance is when an audit finds a transaction to be illegal, irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant, or unconscionable.

In such cases, officials who approved the funds in question are responsible for returning the amount to the government coffers.

Cebu City legal officer Jerone Castillo told a news conference on Wednesday, July 26, that they have yet to receive a copy of COA’s audit observation memorandum.

“You cannot say it is illegal. In fact, there is a budget for it, for travel, and this is about a sister city relationship,” Castillo said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

For his part, Rosell said, “We will handle that one. I was there during the travel and I know how productive it was.”

Rosell said they would not explain anything until they have seen the COA’s findings. – Rappler.com