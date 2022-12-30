Cebu City replaces officials involved in garbage collection scandal

ANOMALY. Cebu City's garbage collection system is under the spotlight after the National Bureau of Investigation accused several officials of padding payables, including for non-existent work.

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City government announced on Thursday, December 29, the replacements of the officials recently named in a complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

“To keep public trust in our day-to-day affairs, we hereby relieve from all their duties and responsibilities the city officials who the NBI named in the garbage plunder case as this statement is issued,” read Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama’s press statement.

The mayor’s secretary, Lawyer Collin Rosell named the new officials taking over the positions of City Accountant Jerome Ornopia, City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes, and Department of Public Services (DPS) Head John Jigo Dacua.

The newly appointed officials are Giovanni Delgado as City Accountant, Anthony Aguhar as Acting City Treasurer, and John Paul Gelasque as Acting DPS Head.

On December 15, National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) Regional Director Rennan Oliva said eight city officials allegedly conspired with a private construction company in a series of anomalous transactions involving city garbage collection.

“The amount involved is P239,728,280.62 through the modus of overbilling, padding, and ghost deliveries of garbage,” Oliva said.

Other officials named in the complaint like former DPS Chief of Garbage Collection Grace Luardo-Silva have been transferred to different departments. Silva now acts as Co-Head of the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team.

On December 18, Rama advised the officials to go on leave of absence “to ensure impartiality as the case progresses”. –Rappler.com