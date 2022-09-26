Cebu City: Too many private vehicles, too few public transport

TRAFFIC. Paul Gotiong, Executive Director of the Cebu City Transport Office, said that the city needs a Traffic Command Center to manage the city’s major traffic problems.

A report by the Cebu City Transport Office shows that 80% of the vehicles on the city streets are private automobiles, and only 10% are for public transport

CEBU CITY, Philippines – During the first mobility summit here, the top officer of the city’s transport office reported that Cebu City has too many private vehicles and lacks public transport.

Paul Gotiong, Executive Director of the Cebu City Transport Office (CCTO) said, “we have the highest trips per day [in Metro Cebu] with around 80% of private vehicles occupying our roads and (only) 10% of that are coming from our public transport.”

For example, the CCTO data showed that on General Maxilom Avenue, one of the city’s major streets, more than 50% of the vehicles that pass through here are private automobiles. The next group of big of users on this road are motorcycles.

The transport director also cited a report from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) which said that the average monthly vehicle sales in the country for the year 2022 was around 25,000.

In the same report, CAMPI-TMA recorded sales of 105,553 units for January to July 2020. Compared to this, vehicle sales nationwide skyrocketed to 182,687 from January to July 2022.

Gotiong said that the increase in commuters had a staggering effect on the volume of vehicles in the city. Currently, Cebu City attracts at least 3.5 million commuters in Metro Cebu, with 1.5 million coming from the city.

“These [commuters] are mostly passing from the neighboring cities like Mandaue and Talisay,” Gotiong said.

Gotiong told reporters on Friday that the city hoped to find more solutions for its traffic problems from the public and private sectors during the course of the summit.

Lack of public transport

As health restrictions were eased and businesses began to reopen during the start of the year, the city’s commuter volume ballooned and so did the demand for public transport.

“This trend will be increasing in the coming months when face-to-face classes will be in full swing and because we are already starting the holiday season,” Gotiong said.

Cebu City already faced a jeepney shortage in June. Many public utility vehicle drivers left their jobs due to increasing fuel prices and because of months without work during the days of the lockdown.

Gotiong also pointed out that the city has a lack of public transport.



As of this writing, local oil companies have rolled back oil prices for four straight weeks.