Cebu’s lone psychometricians exam topnotcher: ‘Believe in yourself’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ACHIEVER. University of the Philippines-Cebu graduate Trisha Amistad is the only Cebuana topnotcher in the August 2023 Psychometricians Licensure Examination.

Trisha Amistad from UP-Cebu is the sole Sugbuanon to achieve a position in the top 10 of the 2023 Psychometricians Licensure Examination

CEBU, Philippines – Trisha Amistad made her family proud by becoming the only taker of the August 2023 Psychometricians Licensure Examination (PLE) from Cebu to make it to the topnotchers’ list.

Amistad, an alumna of the University of the Philippines – Cebu (UPC), was attending a funeral mass for a friend’s relative on the night the PLE results were announced.

“At first, I was just looking at our group chat with my classmates and scrolling over the list of the names of the exam passers but then, I checked the list of schools and saw UPC and wondered who got in the top ranks,” Amistad told Rappler in an interview on Thursday, August 10.

Lo and behold, the 24-year-old Amistad realized that she was more than just any exam passer and registered psychometrician – she was a topnotcher and the only one from the province of Cebu.

Amistad ranked 10th with an 87.20% rating.

“I remember being so happy that night and when I got home, my family was so excited for me… My mother called me and told me that she already knew that I was going to excel,” Amistad said.

Raised a champ

Born in Lapu-Lapu City on January 9, 1999, Amistad’s family saw to it that she was well-supported and loved.

Her father, Dino, was an overseas Filipino worker during her younger years, and her mother, Evangeline, was the caretaker of the family. Amistad’s grandparents also took turns watching over her and her siblings who were taught the value of self-belief.

“I had this lolo (grandfather) whom I cherished so much, who I looked up to… He would always say that I really understood things and that no matter where I was, I was going to excel,” Amistad said.

MOTHER AND DAUGHTER. Trisha Amistad (left) and her mother Evangeline Amistad (right) on the day of her graduation on July 29, 2022 at the University of the Philippines – Cebu. – courtesy of Trisha Amistad

The topnotcher recalled moments of sharing her problems with her grandfather, Joel, who would listen patiently and remind her that she was more than capable of anything. The comfort of being listened to helped her go on with her days and achieve more as a student.

But Amistad’s drive in the academe, she said, was mainly attributed to the efforts of her mother.

“She already saw the potential in us way back in nursery because I guess at that time, we could already read so she wanted to nurture that gift,” Amistad said.

As early as age 3, Amistad’s mother invested time and money to provide them with study loads, books, and other learning materials in hopes that it would instill a studious and disciplined mindset in her children.

According to the achiever, this paid off in the end and has been helping her even after college. Amistad thanked her mother for everything she has done for them.

Perseverance

From preparations to the final day, Amistad believed that working hard for one’s dreams matters.

“One of the lessons I take to heart is that you just have to believe in yourself, in your capabilities, and if you have that discipline in you, use it and if you don’t have it yet, build it,” the topnotcher said.

She said there is “no perfect formula” to pass the exams and that one must find the initiative to seek more knowledge by doing research, attending sessions at review centers, and planning days ahead.

“It’s a matter of urgency if you will and sometimes, if you cannot handle heavy subjects, you can do light subjects. I prefer to alternate between light and heavy subjects when studying,” Amistad said.

She also emphasized the significance of incorporating opportunities for relaxation and leisure into daily routines. Her preferred avenues for unwinding include engaging in video games, online shopping, and indulging in anime.

Holding on

Before the exams, Amistad worked as a marketing officer of the Cebu-based hobby convention Otakufest, as a freelance illustrator, and as a human resources specialist for a private company.

“Now, my priority is to become a psychometrician of a company,“ Amistad told Rappler.

Amistad said she wanted to remind both her fellow exam passers and those who didn’t make it to hold onto the purpose of their dream profession, which is to champion mental health.

“Even if you are not in that profession, you can still do that. In your little ways, you can help the community, your friends, even yourself, and I think that’s just as noble and helpful to the community,” Amistad said. – Rappler.com