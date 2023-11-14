Cebu topnotcher: Becoming a doctor comes with responsibilities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – Justin Riley Lam, a graduate of the Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM), has become the first physician in his family, and he also topped the October 2023 Physicians’ Licensure Exams (PLE) for that matter.

Born October 7, 1997, Lam grew up in Cagayan de Oro, spending most of his childhood life up to high school there with his parents Carlos and Mary Elizabeth Lam, and his brother Ryan.

In his college years, Lam moved to Cebu and pursued his studies in medical technology at the Velez College in Cebu City. Lam would then graduate and take the Medical Technologist Licensure Exam (MTLE) in September 2018. He ranked 9th in the MTLE.

Lam proceeded to the Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) to complete his mission of becoming a physician, graduating with flying colors in July 2022. On Friday, November 10, Lam got the news that he ranked first place out of 4,083 examinees who passed the PLE in October.

Lam dedicated his victory to his father who passed away in 2020.

“I really think he pushed my pencil to the right answers,” Lam told Rappler on Monday, November 13.

For Lam, working to become a doctor is an undertaking that requires utmost diligence.

“It’s a privilege to be a doctor but it is also a responsibility to elevate the healthcare system, especially in the Philippines where healthcare is not our strong suit,” he said.

Lam explained that as someone who did not grow up in a family of doctors, he shared the same plight of the everyday Filipino who waits for hours to get an appointment or rarely even has access to a doctor.

He said the challenge is for the health sector to make healthcare accessible to all even as he noted the disparity in the country.

Lam stressed the importance of gaining the support of the government and people to provide the resources to improve the healthcare system.

“I hope that everybody understands that there’s something you can do about [the healthcare system], and collectively as a whole, if we do our best, we can give every Filipino the best healthcare they can have,” Lam said.

How he does it

“Luck is when opportunity meets preparation,” Lam said about his experience.

According to him, there is an element of luck in answering difficult multiple-choice questions but what matters is being able to make the necessary preparations to deal with challenges.

For the PLE, Lam enrolled in a review center and spent 10 to 12 hours per day for six to seven days a week, studying and reviewing the important lessons he learned at CIM.

“This exam was just a collection of the past five years of my learnings and training,” he said.

Aside from pushing oneself to do his or her best, Lam advised future exam takers to focus on optimal rest and caring for one’s mental health. – Rappler.com