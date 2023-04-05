Cebu province to file more graft complaints vs Bureau of Animal Industry

Despite ongoing concerns ron the threat of the African Swine Fever (ASF), locals and tourists flock to Talisay Litson Food Park to indulge in Cebu's famous lechon delicacy, on March 26 as Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia filed an administrative cases to at least seven officials of the Bureau of Animal Industry before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on March 29, 2023, for defying her orders to suspend the culling of pigs in ASF-afflicted areas.

The Cebu provincial government says the actions taken by the BAI to contain the African swine fever outbreak was harming the province's hog industry

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu provincial government said Monday, April 3, it would file more complaints against personnel of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) for going against the province’s policies in dealing with the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.

The provincial government earlier sued BAI for abusing its authority and violating Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 by continuously implementing hog culling and color-coding of ASF-marked areas.

Legal consultants of the provincial government said that the complaints would now include violations of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act after BAI released statements that declared 10 new ASF-marked red zones in the province.

“These statements, the effect of these can present then injury against our hog industry, especially our backyard hog raisers,” provincial legal officer Donato Villa said.

In previous reports, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia deemed BAI’s practices as detrimental to the province’s P11-billion hog industry.

On the other hand, experts from the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) said that these actions were internationally accepted and mandated by the Department of Agriculture.

In response, Garcia criticized the PVMA’s statements for only citing circulars that held no ground against the local government’s autonomy.

“Whether you’d be a national or an international association, you cannot infringe upon a local government unit’s territorial powers, as very expressly contained in the Local Government Code,” Garcia said in a statement.

Back off, BAI

“On the part of the province, we have established much stringent and a very grassroots level approach in solving this crisis,” said capitol consultant on legal matters Ben Cabrido, citing the powers of LGU under RA 7160.





Under Paragraph 5 (v) of Section 468 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991, LGUs can approve measures and adopt quarantine regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of diseases within its territorial jurisdiction.

On March 21, Garcia issued Executive Order No. 10-2023, lifting all ASF border control measures in the province and nullifying the color-coding scheme. A day later, Garcia issued Memorandum No. 8-2023, allowing only province-approved veterinarians to conduct ASF testing on hogs.

“We view the culling policy as arbitrary and violative of the due process clause of our constitution,” Cabrido said.

Rory John Sepulveda, also a legal consultant of the provincial government, said that if BAI would like to continue issuing statements, hog culling, and color-coding of ASF-marked areas, the Cebu provincial government would file more cases against them.

During the press conference, the governor also called out officials who accused provincial veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vingcoy at the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) of allegedly “committing unethical practices”.

“Back off…Do not meddle with our position, which our own provincial veterinarian has adopted, belonging as she does to the Cebu Provincial Government,” Garcia said. – Rappler.com