Cebu jumpstarts 454th founding celebrations with agriculture trade fair

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRODUCE. A booth at the Tabo sa Kapitolyo showcases fresh produce from the Alcantara town’s farms. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

The province of Cebu celebrates its founding anniversary every 6th of August

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu provincial government kicked off Tuesday, August 1, its month-long celebration of its 454th founding anniversary with an agro-trade fair.

This is the second in-person celebration since the province eased health restrictions. The event is also part of the province’s hosting tourism and cultural activities to revitalize its economy weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

“Perhaps because we went through all of that: the double whammy, COVID-19, Super Typhoon Odette, and instead of going our separate paths, we became one cohesive unit,” Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia said in her speech at the opening ceremony.

The governor, joined by Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and other officials, led the opening of the “Tabo sa Kapitolyo”.

The Tabo, a Cebuano term for marketplace, is a trade fair that features handcrafts, delicacies, artisanal goods, farm produce, and marine harvests from all of Cebu’s component cities and municipalities.

The weeklong trade fair is being held at the Provincial Capitol in Cebu City.

The whole province usually commemorates its anniversary every August 6, which was declared a local holiday for the entire island of Cebu under Republic Act 7698.

TABO. There are around 70 booths at the Tabo sa Kapitolyo that display Cebu’s cultural handcrafts, agricultural harvests, local delicacies, and more. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Pasigarbo in Carcar

Like in previous celebrations, the Sinulog-like “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” will be held again on August 27, but this time at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

Last year’s Pasigarbo was held at the Cebu City Sports Complex (also known as the Abellana Sports Center).

Participating contingents from the province will be performing their ritual dances that highlight their respective city/municipality’s culture and history.

For mechanics, online voting, and schedules on the competition, check out the Sugbo News Facebook page, the news arm of Cebu province’s public information office. – Rappler.com