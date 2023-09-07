LIST: Winners of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 

SUMMARY
CEBU, Philippines – The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla town won this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo grand ritual showdown which took place in Carcar City for the very first time on August 27.
From costumes to parade floats, participants were judged based on the quality of their designs, the choreography of their performances, and the representation of their locale’s unique culture and festival celebrations.
Recomputation and delay
Originally, the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 ritual showdown and street dancing competition was supposed to be the Kabkaban Festival from Carcar.
Contingents were asked to repeat their performances, leading to adjustments in the official scoring of the competitions due to complications that arose from the event’s sound system. The organizers of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo hired a private sounds and lights company based in Carcar City.
Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia called out the sound system team for failing to provide adequate sound support for the performers which led to contingents like the Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City to repeat their performance at least thrice.
“I ask the board of judges to please disregard all the technical boo-boos of the [sound system company],” Garcia said.
On Monday, August 28, the governor said in a press conference that they decided to reduce the weight of votes made by audiences online from 20% to 15% and increase the weight of the judge’s scores from 80% to 85%.
Garcia said it was the fairest way to determine the winner without giving an unfair advantage to contingents that had no technical difficulties during their performance.
After nearly 10 days, the official list of winners was announced on Wednesday night, September 6.
Here are the winners:
Grand Ritual Showdown
- 1st Place: Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla
- 2nd Place: Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City
- 3rd Place: Dagitab Festival of the City of Naga
- 4th Place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan
- 5th Place: Palawod Festival of Bantayan
- 6th Place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City
- 7th Place: Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City
- 8th Place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion
- 9th Place: Panagbagat Festival of Poro
- 10th Place: Sikoy-sikoy Festival of San Fernando
- 11th Place: La Torta Festival of Argao
- 12th Place: Banig Festival of Badian
- 13th Place: Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City
- 14th Place: Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal
- 15th Place: Tuba Festival of Borbon
Street Dancing Competition
- 1st Place: Carcar City
- 2nd Place: Minglanilla
- 3rd Place: Dalaguete
- 4th Place: Liloan
- 5th Place: Ronda and Talisay City
Best Decorated Float
- 1st Place: Municipality of Consolacion
- 2nd Place: Municipality of Ronda
- 3rd Place: Municipality of Balamban
- 4th Place: Municipality of Dumanjug
- 5th Place: Municipality of Medellin
Best Festival Costume
- Tie: Toledo City and Minglanilla town
Best Festival Jingle
- Municipality of Liloan
Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 Festival Queen
- Champion: Mariel Bogert – Dinagat Festival of Cordova
- 1st Runner-up: Jewel Alexei Image – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Municipality of Minglanilla
- 2nd Runner-up: Jhesidy Thea Alberca – Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City; and Arianne Chrystel Torres – Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City
- 3rd Runner-up: Ericka Bianca Quillobe – Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City; and Michelle Taub Oppliger – Kagasangan Festival of Municipality of Moalboal
- 4th Runner-up: Nadine Faith Mccoy – Katunggan Festival of Municipality of Tudela
Best Solo Performer
- Tie: Municipality of Minglanilla and Municipality of Cordova
Best in Group Production
- Toledo City
Best Festival Queen Costume
- Municipality of Moalboal
Best Mayor’s Introduction Video
- 1st Place: Poro Mayor Edgar Rama
- 2nd Place: Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco
- 3rd Place: Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon
- 4th Place: Ronda Mayor Terence Mariano Blanco
- 5th Place: Barili Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV
– Rappler.com
