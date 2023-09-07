LIST: Winners of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPION. The contingent from the Municipality of Minglanilla emerges victorious in this year's grand ritual showdown at Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, held in Carcar City.

The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla town emerges as the champion in the grand ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023

CEBU, Philippines – The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla town won this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo grand ritual showdown which took place in Carcar City for the very first time on August 27.

From costumes to parade floats, participants were judged based on the quality of their designs, the choreography of their performances, and the representation of their locale’s unique culture and festival celebrations.

Recomputation and delay

Originally, the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 ritual showdown and street dancing competition was supposed to be the Kabkaban Festival from Carcar.

Contingents were asked to repeat their performances, leading to adjustments in the official scoring of the competitions due to complications that arose from the event’s sound system. The organizers of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo hired a private sounds and lights company based in Carcar City.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia called out the sound system team for failing to provide adequate sound support for the performers which led to contingents like the Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City to repeat their performance at least thrice.

“I ask the board of judges to please disregard all the technical boo-boos of the [sound system company],” Garcia said.

On Monday, August 28, the governor said in a press conference that they decided to reduce the weight of votes made by audiences online from 20% to 15% and increase the weight of the judge’s scores from 80% to 85%.

Garcia said it was the fairest way to determine the winner without giving an unfair advantage to contingents that had no technical difficulties during their performance.

BALLOTS. Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia shows the ballots for each of the competitions at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 on Wednesday evening, September 6, at the Provincial Capitol in Cebu City. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

After nearly 10 days, the official list of winners was announced on Wednesday night, September 6.

Here are the winners:

Grand Ritual Showdown

1st Place: Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla

2nd Place: Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City

3rd Place: Dagitab Festival of the City of Naga

4th Place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan

5th Place: Palawod Festival of Bantayan

6th Place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City

7th Place: Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City

8th Place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion

9th Place: Panagbagat Festival of Poro

10th Place: Sikoy-sikoy Festival of San Fernando

11th Place: La Torta Festival of Argao

12th Place: Banig Festival of Badian

13th Place: Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City

14th Place: Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal

15th Place: Tuba Festival of Borbon

Street Dancing Competition

1st Place: Carcar City

2nd Place: Minglanilla

3rd Place: Dalaguete

4th Place: Liloan

5th Place: Ronda and Talisay City

Best Decorated Float

1st Place: Municipality of Consolacion

2nd Place: Municipality of Ronda

3rd Place: Municipality of Balamban

4th Place: Municipality of Dumanjug

5th Place: Municipality of Medellin

Best Festival Costume

Tie: Toledo City and Minglanilla town

Best Festival Jingle

Municipality of Liloan

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 Festival Queen

Champion: Mariel Bogert – Dinagat Festival of Cordova

1st Runner-up: Jewel Alexei Image – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Municipality of Minglanilla

2nd Runner-up: Jhesidy Thea Alberca – Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City; and Arianne Chrystel Torres – Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City

3rd Runner-up: Ericka Bianca Quillobe – Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City; and Michelle Taub Oppliger – Kagasangan Festival of Municipality of Moalboal

4th Runner-up: Nadine Faith Mccoy – Katunggan Festival of Municipality of Tudela

Best Solo Performer

Tie: Municipality of Minglanilla and Municipality of Cordova

Best in Group Production

Toledo City

Best Festival Queen Costume

Municipality of Moalboal

Best Mayor’s Introduction Video

1st Place: Poro Mayor Edgar Rama

2nd Place: Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco

3rd Place: Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon

4th Place: Ronda Mayor Terence Mariano Blanco

5th Place: Barili Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV

