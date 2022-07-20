Cebuanos share memories, worries as Carbon Market stalls demolished

Vendors and advocacy groups continue to protest the Carbon Market modernization project of the Cebu City government and Megawide. Demolitions to give way to the new Carbon Market are ongoing as of July 20, 2022.

Netizens remember how the old Carbon Market helped them in their daily lives, and also express concern about how the upcoming privatized market will affect vendors and residents alike

At least 80 stalls were demolished near the Freedom Public Park in Cebu City on Monday, July 18, sparking protests from the vendors of the historic Carbon Market and nearby residents.

Demolitions are ongoing to give way to the Carbon Market modernization project, a public-private venture of the Cebu City government and Megawide.

Vendor groups have long expressed their opposition to the project, which started in 2021. Carbon-hanong Alyansa alang sa Reporma ug Bahandianong Ogma sa mga Nanginabuhi (CARBON) said that thousands of vendors will be affected by the demolitions, and may experience an increase in rent and electric bills, and other fees that are feared to come along with the renovated market.

As photos of the demolition circulated on social media, Cebuano netizens were quick to recount their memories of Cebu’s oldest and largest farmers’ market – a place where chump change can go a long way.

For college students, Carbon Market was the go-to place for budget meals and cheap materials for school requirements.

Children of Carbon Market vendors also recalled how their families’ small businesses have helped them in sustaining their needs, and even in finishing their studies.

Many expressed concern about how the vendors, their businesses, and the prices of the goods they sell will be affected by the modernization project.

Carbon market “modernization” w/out the people & development for all. Para lang ito sa ilang affluent customers at merchants, hindi sa needs ng mga bisdak at yanong tao. Displacement ito plus maraming oportunidad ang mawawala — affordable & cultural-specific goods & services. https://t.co/rPIfjrTtjY — DanDMay (@dancebts2) July 18, 2022

What’s the situation in Freedom Park at the moment?

The Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team told Rappler that they were moving the stalls to the interim market.

“We are clearing the area for Megawide to set up parameter fences,” she said. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/SO3oSQib8e — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) July 20, 2022

“Ang main goal nila is hurot gyud og demolish ang Freedom Park. Wala man na nahurot gahapon, so nagpadayon sila karong adlawa. Ugma wala na gyu’y civilian nga makasud pariha namo nga mu-claim pa unta sa among mga butang sa sud sa among mga tindahan,” stall owner and CARBON member Antonio Remedio said in an interview with Rappler.

(Their main goal is to fully demolish Freedom Park. They weren’t able to finish this yesterday, so they’re resuming it today. Civilians can’t enter the park anymore tomorrow – civilians like us who still have to claim our things in our stores inside.)

“Among giingnan ang mga pulis: ‘Sir, wa ba mo’y mga pamilya? Wa ba mo’y mga anak? Ang among mga anak gikan sa gagmay hangtod nangaminyo, naa ra gihapon diri nangabuhi sa Carbon, nya karon sayon-sayunon ra [ang demolisyon]?’” said Aming Mahilum, another Carbon Market vendor.

(We told the police: “Sir, do you not have families? Do you not have children? Our children have been living here in Carbon since they were young until they got married. And [the police] just went ahead with the demolitions that easily?”)

Loud music begins to play as protesters continue their indignation rally.



Police presence has also increased.

@rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Zmxm9iORcn — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) July 20, 2022

Vendors are calling for a fair agreement in transferring to the interim market, protesting the increase in rent and other expenses.

“Ang amo gyu’ng gikinihanglan karon, sakto nga mapahiluna unta mi sa klaro nga puwesto, nga dili mi ingon nga madehado sa among balhinan, nga nindot unta nga maarang mi tanan. Ang problema kay dili maarang tanan nga vendors isaka didto sa interim market,” Remedio said.

(What we need right now is for us to have proper spaces to settle in, that we won’t be disadvantaged in our new location, that all of us vendors would fit. The problem now is not all vendors will fit upstairs at the interim market.)

Remedio claimed that their contracts stipulate yearly rent increases, which they cannot afford. Megawide has previously denied that market renovations would lead to higher rent.

Mahilum also claimed there will be added fees when they transfer to the new market. “P50 ang sa suga, nya among kinhason timbangon. Among baligya diri [sa daan nga Carbon] tag-140; tagpila na man among baligya didto sa [bag-ong Carbon]? Nahug na nuon nga tag-200 na among baligya – naa ba’y customer mupalit?”

(Lighting will cost P50, and our stock of shellfish will be weighed. We sell our shellfish here in the old Carbon at P140; how much will we have to sell that at the new one? We’ll have to sell that at P200 – will any customer buy at that price?)

“Panawagan nako sa kinatibuk-an nga mahinaot unta nga magkausa ang tanan sa pag-usab nga mahimo nga mubalik ang proyekto sa Freedom, nga dili lang unta ipribitasar ang Carbon Market. Okay ra kaayo mi sa modernisasyon, pero ayaw lang intawn pribatisasyon,” Remedio said.

(We call on everyone to unite to bring back the old Freedom Park project, to discontinue the privatization of the Carbon Market. We are very much okay with modernization, but not with privatization.)

Online petitions and mobilizations are also calling to stop the privatization of the market.

religious groups have consistently stood with the people of carbon amidst the issue of carbon market privatization. an ecumenical service was held to show support and solidarity, manifesting the true calling of priests, pastors, and nuns – that is to serve the oppressed. https://t.co/CIvwKK9Yp7 pic.twitter.com/21PTi6arCZ — nico (@luvsapphic) July 18, 2022

