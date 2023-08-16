Central Visayas cops arrest notorious hitman of Negros Oriental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HITMAN. Police in Negros Oriental arrested Allan Lagos Carcuevas in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15 in Barangay Panala-an, Bais City.

A joint operation of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas results in the arrest of an alleged notorious hitman

CEBU, Philippines – Negros Oriental law enforcers arrested a suspect, whom they described as a notorious hitman, during a joint operation conducted Tuesday dawn, August 15, in Barangay Panala-an, Bais City.

Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director, Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said an intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of Allan Lagos Carcuevas, whom cops alleged as being involved in assassinations in the island of Negros.

The PRO 7 Intelligence Division records showed Carcuevas had a long record of violations particularly related to possessing and selling illegal firearms, ammunition, and explosive devices.

The arresting composite team’s dawn operation was led by acting police provincial director Colonel Ronan Claravall.

Police also alleged that Carcuevas was involved “in the assassination attempt of a politician in the province and was suspected to be involved in the past shooting incidents in Mabinay, Bais and other parts of 1st and 2nd district of the province.”

Rappler tried calling PRO 7 for clarifications on the identity of the politician it mentioned in their statement and in the related shootings but has yet to receive a reply.

According to a 2011 news report in the Dumaguete Metro Post, Carcuevas was a suspect in the 2011 shooting of former Bayawan City councilor Victoriano Alabastro.

The former Bayawan city councilor survived a assassination attempt last June 24, 2011, as he was about to leave the Sta. Catalina campus of the Negros Oriental State University.

Carcuevas, however, was eventually not included in initial complaints. – Rappler.com