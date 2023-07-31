Civic organizations push Negros Occidental LGUs to address early grade learning woes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

READING IS FUN. Various organizations lead reading sessions for early grade learners in Victorias City on Friday, July 28, 2023.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – With a goal of punctuating the importance of education in every Filipino child, at least 40 early grade learners underwent a short reading program led by various stakeholders at an event center in Victorias City on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The reading program aimed to enhance the literacy level of children and entice them to value the power reading could bring them.

The children participated in various activities, including educational trivia games and reading sessions.

The initiative was part of the ABC+ Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines, a project of the Department of Education (DepEd) supported by USAID Philippines, RTI International, and locally implemented by the Hope Builders Organization Negros Island Inc., that sought to improve literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills of Filipino early grade learners or those in kindergarten to grade 3.

Maria Cristina Penaso, one of the guardians present during the activity, told Rappler the impact the reading program can create in the lives of the children.

“Kanami gid kag nag-enjoy kami sang apo ko sa saot-saot kag color-color,” she said.

(Everything was enjoyable and I’m so happy seeing my grandchild engaging with various activities, including dancing and coloring.)

Primary public school teacher Cristina Beraye also expressed her gratefulness for including some of their early grade learners in the activity.

In her message, The Asia Foundation’s ABC+ Project education governance officer, Vernice Quintana, emphasized the importance of the community in helping early grade learners ignite their love of reading and raise the literacy level of the children.

“The goal of ABC+ project is to develop literacy, numeracy, and social relation skills of our learners in the early grades. We want to emphasize that every learner is a reader and target to achieve the ideal literacy rate for Victorias City and even in the entire province of Negros Occidental,” she said. – Rappler.com

The USAID’s ABC+ project has also been conducting Parent and Community Engagement (PCE) sessions in Victorias City and other areas in Negros Occidental province with various civic organizations at the center aisle in advancing basic education in the Philippines.

The Parent and Community Engagement sessions aim to equip early grade learners’ parents with practical skills in effective parenting and home learning techniques, through increasing the involvement of parents and home learning partners in their children’s education and complement school teachers’ efforts.

The ABC+ project will also be piloting a multi-stakeholder investment and planning mechanism In the city for the benefit of early grade learners.

The numeracy and literacy program also pushes the local government units in Negros Occidental to take the lead in conducting the education sector mechanism, a collaborative mechanism aimed at addressing early grade learning woes, including literacy and numeracy, through strategic interventions and investments from both the public and private sectors. – Rappler.com